Got $250? Madonna's new Madame X perfume is available now

Michael Campanella/Getty Images

After teasing it on social media a few weeks ago, Madonna‘s now made her new fragrance, Madame X Eau de Parfum, available for purchase in her online merch store — at a hefty price.

The fragrance costs $250 for 3.4 fl. oz and features notes of cinnamon, raspberry, orange blossom, rose, patchouli, musk, incense and amber. There are only 400 bottles available, so act quickly.

“Madame X has been traveling the world,” reads the product description. “Her Eau de Parfum takes you on a poetic journey. Made up of fresh and floral scents from the Mediterranean coast, mystical flavors of the Orient, all transcended by her sensuality and rebellious spirit. The manifestation of her path to light and freedom.”

The perfume is named after Madonna’s most recent album, 2019’s Madame X. Her first fragrance, Truth or Dare, came out in 2011. A second fragrance, Truth or Dare by Madonna: Naked, came out in 2012.

The limited edition (400 copies only – No extra run) “Madame X – Eau de Parfum” is now available from Madonna’s official store. Enjoy the mystical, sensual and rebellious notes of her path to light and freedom: https://t.co/P4IiAHVOau pic.twitter.com/luEe9SxWHx

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.