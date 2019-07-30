Gordon Ramsay talks making panini with Lil Nas X: "I've never been cooler in my household"

ABC/Randy Holmes; Eric Lagg

By the end of the year, Lil Nas X may have tapped half the world's population for an "Old Town Road" remix -- but there's only one guy who can say he's collaborated with the record-breaking rapper in the kitchen.

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay recently invited X to his restaurant and showed him how to make panini after the rapper asked for a lesson via Twitter. Ramsay tells ABC Radio that not only does he greatly admire Lil Nas X, but admits the experience has given him some serious cred with his kids.

Asked to describe his experience cooking with Lil Nas X -- which was done as a sort of goof on the title of the rapper's current single, "Panini" -- Ramsay tells ABC Radio, "What a character. Y'know, to come out the way he did, at the age of 20, and to say in a very masculine way [that he's gay]...it's strong and it's bravado for him to stand on his own two feet and announce what he did. Hats off."

Lil Nas X came out as gay on Twitter at the end of June, which was Pride Month.

"We were in London together for literally 24 hours. We broke bread. We had dinner. And what a guy," Ramsay raves. "I can't sing for s**t, so what I can do is make a great f***ing panini."

But Ramsay seems the happiest about the fact that his cooking has really impressed his children.

"I've never been cooler in my household with three daughters right now, 'cause they think I'm the dog's bollocks, man, I'm telling you, 'cause I've made panini for Little Nas," Ramsay laughs. "He was great."

Monday, "Old Town Road" broke the all-time record for the longest-running Billboard Hot 100 #1.

