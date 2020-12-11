Google’s Most Searched List Of 2020

Every year we get the most searched list from Google. We have it broken down into categories below.
Overall Searches
1
Election results
2
Coronavirus
3
Kobe Bryant
4
Coronavirus update
5
Coronavirus symptoms
6
Zoom
7
Who is winning the election
8
Naya Rivera
9
Chadwick Boseman
10
PlayStation 5
Definitions
1
WAP
2
Entanglement
3
Antebellum
4
Pandemic
5
Asymptomatic
6
Juneteenth
7
BIPOC
8
Quarantine
9
Simp
10
Furlough
People
1
Joe Biden
2
Kim Jong Un
3
Kamala Harris
4
Jacob Blake
5
Ryan Newman
6
Tom Hanks
7
Shakira
8
Tom Brady
9
Kanye West
10
Vanessa Bryant
News
1
Election results
2
Coronavirus
3
Stimulus checks
4
Unemployment
5
Iran
6
Hurricane Laura
7
Super Tuesday
8
Stock market
9
Murder hornet
10
Australia fires