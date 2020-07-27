Google Extends Work From Home Policy Through Next Summer!

Google employees will continue to work from home because of COVID-19.

Many Google staffers will not be returning to an office anytime soon as the company announced remote working will go through at least the Summer of 2021.

The Wall Street Journal was first to report the extension from anonymous sources. Google has not specifically commented on the story.

According to the report, Google had begun a slow reopening of offices last month with 10 to 15 percent of staff being allowed in one location. The remote working extension reportedly comes in light of the uncertainty around schools reopening and the need for parents to stay at home with their children.

