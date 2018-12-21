Good Thing Christmas Break Is Coming! No Need To Call The Cops To Get Your Kid Out Of Bed!

Parenting is not an easy job and sometimes you need a little backup.

Crystal Towns had finally reached her limit with her 14-year-middle schooler Zachary Towns. Crystal said she attempted to get Zachary out of bed and off to school but unfortunately nothing was working so she called the cops.

The school resource officer came to their door, and escorted her son to school in the back of a squad car.

Crystal said her son isn’t a bad kid, she just needed to let him know she wasn’t playing around. She also said she would do it all over again.

Would you ever call the cops on your child? Good idea or waste of community resources? I think it’s horrible all the way around! Bad lesson, waste of money and time.