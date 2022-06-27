‘Good Morning America’ Summer Concert Series lineup includes Demi Lovato, Meghan Thee Stallion & more

ABC News

ABC’s Good Morning America Summer Concert Series is back.

This year’s lineup, sponsored by Massage Envy, kicks off July 8 in New York’s Central Park with K-pop group aespa.

The rest of the lineup includes Demi Lovato, OneRepublic, Latin star Ozuna, and Megan Thee Stallion, and concludes September 2 with Black Eyed Peas.

Visit GoodMorningAmerica.com at noon ET to request your free tickets to these shows.

Here’s the full Good Morning America Summer Concert Series lineup:

July 8: aespa

July 15: OneRepublic

August 12: Megan Thee Stallion

August 19: Demi Lovato

August 26: Ozuna

September 2: Black Eyed Peas

