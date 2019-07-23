Goo Goo Dolls to give fans a "Miracle Pill" in person this fall

Goo Goo Dolls are currently out on a summer co-headlining tour with Train, but come the fall, they'll be the stars of their own tour, in support of their new album Miracle Pill.
The album arrives September 13 and the tour kicks off October 25 in Austin, Texas. Right now, it's scheduled to wrap up November 25 in Toronto. Select dates will feature opening sets by The Unlikely Candidates and Beach Slang.
Tickets go on sale Friday to 10 a.m. local time; visit GooGooDolls.com for details.
Miracle Pill is now available for pre-order, as are limited-edition merch bundles, available online. So far, the band has released the title track, along with a video, as well as another song called "Money, Fame and Fortune."
Goo Goo Dolls' tour with Train wraps August 17. Then, lead singer Johnny Rzeznik will join Jon Bon Jovi on his Runaway to Paradise fan cruise, which sails from Barcelona, Spain on August 26.
In September, Goo Goo Dolls will support Bon Jovi on several Brazilian dates, and will also play Rock in Rio September 29.
Here are the tour dates:
10/25 -- Austin, TX, Bass Concert Hall
10/26 -- Corpus Christi, TX, American Bank Center - Selena Auditorium
10/27 -- San Antonio, TX, Majestic Theater
10/29 -- Tulsa, OK, Brady Theater
10/30 -- Wichita, KS, Orpheum Theatre - Wichita
11/1 -- Rapid City, SD, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Arena
11/2 -- Sioux City, IA, Orpheum Theatre - Sioux City
11/3 -- Des Moines, IA, Hoyt Sherman Place
11/5 -- Peoria, IL, Peoria Civic Center Theater
11/6 -- Davenport, IA, Adler Theatre
11/8 -- Kalamazoo, MI, Kalamazoo State Theater
11/9 -- Appleton, WI, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center
11/10 -- Madison, WI, Orpheum Theater
11/12 -- Louisville, KY, Palace Theatre
11/13 -- Huntsville, AL, Von Braun Center - Mark C. Smith Concert Hall
11/15 -- Chattanooga, TN, Tivoli Theatre
11/16 -- Knoxville, TN, Tennessee Theatre
11/17 -- Charleston, SC, Charleston Gaillard Center
11/19 -- Richmond, VA, The Carpenter Theatre
11/20 -- Columbus, OH, Palace Theatre
11/25 -- Toronto, ON, Queen Elizabeth Theatre
