Goo Goo Dolls teams up with O.A.R. for The Big Night Out summer tour

Claire Marie Vogel

Mark your calendars for summer 2023, because the Goo Goo Dolls are heading out on tour with O.A.R.

The two will launch the 32-date The Big Night Out tour July 24 in Tampa, Florida. They will then coast around North America and hit major cities, such as Atlanta, Boston, Chicago and Denver, before wrapping things up in Highland, California, on September 7.

“I’m so proud to finally be able to announce our summer tour with a great band and our friends O.A.R. It’s going to be an amazing night of great music for everyone so BE THERE!!!” GGD frontman John Rzeznik said in a statement.

Added O.A.R.’s Marc Roberge, “After working on separate albums in the same studio all last year, John and I realized pretty quickly how much fun we’d have on tour together. We’re all band guys, love being musicians, and started planning a special night that all our fans would enjoy.”

Tickets for The Big Night Out tour go on sale Friday, December 9, at local venue time. Check out Goo Goo Dolls’ official website to find the complete tour schedule or to look up ticket information.

It should be noted this tour announcement comes shortly after GGD wrapped their Chaos in Bloom tour, their first headlining trek since 2019.

