Goo Goo Dolls announce North American headlining summer tour

Ed Gregory

Ed GregoryThe Goo Goo Dolls will be giving fans across the country a dose of their Miracle Pill this summer.

The band has announced a new 29-date headlining tour, kicking off July 23 in Boise, Idaho. The trek will visit outdoor venues across North America, including Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO, the Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville, TN, and The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 7 at 10 a.m. local time. Visit GooGooDolls.com for ticket information.

In addition to the tour announcement, Goo Goo Dolls also treated fans to a new live concert video for “Autumn Leaves,” a track from their September 2019 release, Miracle Pill. It was filmed at the Kalamazoo State Theater in Kalamazoo, MI on their fall 2019 headlining tour.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.