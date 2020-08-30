Golden Girls Talking Christmas Ornament!

Rose Nyland is coming Christmas dinner! The Golden Girls or ament is available for preorder at Hallmark for $19.99. It will be officially available on October 3.

It’s the perfect way to gift and say ‘thank you for being a friend’.

If you’re looking for other TV-inspired ornaments, you can also pre-order one of The Child(Baby Yoda) from Disney+’s “The Mandalorian” or Marty McFly from “Back to the Future.”