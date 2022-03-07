Golden Girls At Sea Cruise To Set Sail In South Florida

On-board festivities are set to include a Caftan Welcome Dance Party, beach excursions, a bar crawl, and, of course, the ability to test your show trivia.

“The beach excursion has waterslides, pools, beaches, buffets and open bars. They also receive round trip transportation to the excursion.

Prices start at under $1,000 per passenger for an inside stateroom with double occupancy. For roughly $2,500, you can get a deluxe ocean-view balcony cabin, while a $4,200 gets you separate living and sleeping spaces along with a private whirlpool tub. There’s a price-tier for everyone, however, non-refundable deposits of $750 per stateroom or $1,500 per suite are due April 30.

Prices include charges, taxes, gratuities, meals, alcohol, and WiFi.

If you want to secure your spot, act fast. The 2020 “Golden Fans at Sea” cruise sold out almost immediately when tickets went on sale. Special guests onboard included writer Stan Zimmerman and producer Marsha Posner Williams