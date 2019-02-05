Going From Vampire To Batman? Can Robert Pattinson Handle Being Bruce Wayne?

Last week, it was confirmed that Ben Affleck wasn’t returning as Batman and many names have come up as his replacement.

Now the name that ‘s being linked to the part is Robert Pattinson! Say whaaaaaaaaaaaat?

The rumor was started by illustrator BossLogic who made a poster of Pattinson as the star of The Batman and in the caption, he said he had heard chatter that Pattinson will be the choice to play the caped crusader.

Names that have been linked to the role are Armie Hammer, Jon Hamm, and Nick Jonas.

What do you think of Pattinson as Batman? If not Pattinson, then who would you want to see play Batman? My vote – Lenny Kravitz. Come on! He’d be so awesome!