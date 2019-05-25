“Go Ahead Caller, I’m Listening.” Fraiser Is Coming Back!

Kelsey Grammer has confirmed that “Frasier” will return.

Rumors of a return have been going around since April when Grammer was spotted with scripts in his hand.

During on sit down on the talk show Lorraine Grammer said there were a few ideas floating around for the show’s return.

“It’s a fun idea and they’re all similar but it’s a new life and a new city, that kind of thing, is where we headed,” Grammer said about the possible return.

Frasier ran from 1993 thru 2004 on NBC.

Would you like to see “Frasier” return to TV?