Gloria Estefan Says She Caught Covid Dining Outdoors In Miami

Beloved South Floridian Gloria Estefan says she caught Covid while dining out in Miami.

“October 30 was the only day I ever went out,” Gloria explains. “I was wearing my mask and I went to a restaurant outdoors with some family. We wore masks all the way to the table and when we left. But [at the restaurant] somebody came up to me when I was eating and tapped me on the shoulder. They had no mask and were very close.”

How dare someone go up to her…or anyone…and get all close without a mask!! Than fan knows who he or she is and mmmmhmm.

 

 

 

