Gloria Estefan, Camila Cabello and other Cuban artists react to country’s crisis

Brad Barket/Getty Images for PEOPLE En Espanol, Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Spotify, Mike Coppola/FilmMagic

Celebrities hailing from Cuba, such as Gloria Estefan and Camila Cabello, are raising awareness about the ongoing crisis impacting their home country.

Thousands of residents are actively protesting the government over rising prices and shortages of food and medicine amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as blackouts plaguing the island. The turnout is among the largest anti-government demonstrations in Cuba’s recent history.

Amid the already growing tensions, Cuba’s government denounced the protests and deployed armed forces — further provoking an already volatile situation.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Cabello informed her millions of followers about what’s happening in Cuba and pleaded for their assistance.

“Hey guys, there is a major crisis right now in Cuba and we need your help to spread awareness. Deaths from COVID are rising rapidly and because of the lack of medicine, resources, basic necessities and even, food many people are dying,” she explained, urging her fans to use the #SOSCuba hashtag on social media.

In a follow up, the “Havana” singer continued, “There are simultaneous protests in more than 5 cities in Cuba. Our brave people took the streets to protest for this humanitarian crisis & they need our help.”

Gloria Estefan also rallied her followers on Sunday by sharing footage of a recent protest taking place in the country.

“The Cuban people are reaching their breaking point! I stand with them as I always have!,” she wrote, while also sharing the message in Spanish. In other social media posts, she called for the country’s freedom.

Other celebrities rallying for the country include J Balvin and Becky G.

Cuba is going through its worst economic crisis in decades, with its economy contracting by double-digits last year. But along with the economic crisis, the country is dealing with another deadly surge of COVID-19.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.