Global Citizen Live host cities announced for Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat, Shawn Mendes & more

Courtesy Global Citizen

Dozens of top artists are performing at Global Citizen Live’s 24-hour concert event on September 25, but now we know which cities will be hosting some of those artists.

Fans in Paris, France will be able to see Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat, H.E.R., Black Eyed Peas and DJ Snake in the flesh; while Coldplay, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Lizzo, Meek Mill, Shawn Mendes, Alessia Cara, Burna Boy, Cyndi Lauper and the previously announced Jennifer Lopez will hit up New York City. Four African artists have also been announced for Lagos, Nigeria.

Other artists participating whose locations haven’t been revealed yet include Adam Lambert, Lorde, The Lumineers, Ricky Martin, The Weeknd, Usher, BTS and Demi Lovato. The other cities whose lineups have yet to be announced are Rio, Sydney, Seoul and Los Angeles.

You can find out how to take action and earn free tickets for these shows now at GlobalCitizenLive.org.

The 24-hour broadcast’s goal is to unite the world in order to defeat poverty and defend the planet. It’ll air on ABC, ABC News Live, FX, Hulu, YouTube, Twitter and more.

The broadcast is part of Global Citizen’s Recovery Plan for the World in the wake of the pandemic. It calls on governments, the private sector and philanthropists to donate one billion COVID-19 vaccine, contribute $6 billion to famine relief efforts, donate $400 million to education, give $250 million to support COVID-19 response efforts for marginalized communities, and get the world’s biggest companies to commit to reaching net zero emissions to fight climate change.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.