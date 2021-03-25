Glass Animals releases new "Heat Waves" remix featuring "Mood's" iann dior

Credit: Pooneh Ghana

Glass Animals is in a “Mood”…to collaborate with iann dior.

The band has released a new remix of “Heat Weaves” featuring the up-and-coming hip-hop artist, who teamed up with 24kGoldn for the mega-hit, “Mood.”

You can listen to the dior version of “Heat Waves” now via digital outlets.

The original “Heat Waves” appears on Glass Animals’ new album Dreamland, which dropped last summer. It currently sits at number one on Billboard‘s Alternative Airplay chart.

By Josh Johnson

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.