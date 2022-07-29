Glass Animals are ready to enjoy Lollapalooza from “the best seat in the house”

Marc Grimwade/WireImage

Glass Animals have been playing festivals overseas and Thursday night they’re one of the headliners at Lollapalooza 2022 in Chicago’s Grant Park. But lead singer Dave Bayley says when Glass Animals does a festival, he makes sure to take the time to watch all the other bands on the bill, too.

“Yeah. I love it. I always make a point of it,” he tells ABC Audio. “Firstly, it’s important to see how the crowd is reacting. If the crowd’s really mellow, we’ll think, ‘Oh, we should put some of the more mellow songs in,’ and we’ll keep things a bit slow. And then we’ll take the tempo up as the show goes on, maybe, see how they’re responding.”

But monitoring the crowd reaction isn’t the only reason Dave enjoys rocking out to the other acts, which Friday night will include Dua Lipa, Machine Gun Kelly, King Princess, Don Tolliver, Royal Blood, Bob Moses and Wet Leg.

“I also just love seeing live music,” says Dave. “I’m just a music nerd, ultimately. And festivals are the best place to see it — you can see everybody from side of stage, as well. It’s the best seat in the house!”

On August 5, Glass Animals will release an expanded version of their album Dreamland, called the Real Life Edition. It features stripped-down versions of songs, including “Heat Waves,” plus remixes and collaborations.

