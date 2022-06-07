Give her her “Flowers”: Lauren Spencer-Smith plays first US headlining show tonight

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Lauren Spencer-Smith plays her first major U.S. headlining show tonight at Los Angeles’ Troubadour club — and it’s sold out. So, what can fans expect from the live Lauren Spencer-Smith experience? The “Flowers” singer says she enjoys being an “emotional wreck” together with her fans.

Describing her live shows, Lauren tells ABC Audio, “I’m definitely very scatterbrained and I just, like, say random things and I’m, like, myself. It’s not, like, a robotic set where we’re just, like, going song after song. I’m, like, pausing and complimenting people in the audience, just like telling stories about random things.”

“Right now, it’s definitely intimate,” she adds. “We’re not doing like the whole full band crazy thing. We really just want to [have] like, people connect[ing] with the songs and hav[ing] an intimate experience at my show.”

But since all of Lauren’s songs are pretty intense, she says her shows will also be an emotional roller coaster.

“I’d say they’re definitely very fun. Even though we’re sad and cry, I think it’s funny, and we’re having a good time, we’re laughing,” she explains. “And we’re all, just, in an emotional wreck together!”

Lauren is also playing headline shows June 28 at New York’s Bowery Ballroom and June 30 in Toronto. In between, she’ll perform at the Capital FM Summertime Ball in London, along with Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles, GAYLE, Mabel, Anne-Marie and fellow Canadian singer/songwriter Tate McRae.

