Girl Gets Ultimate Revenge On Her Ex When He Accidently Books Her Band For His Wedding

@alexandra_starr Replying to @Christina Venditti so I was asked to sing at my exs wedding… ♬ original sound - alexandrastarr

How crazy is this? Okay a little back story. The groom cheated on his old girlfriend aka the woman singing with the bride to be. Ironically, her band was booked to sing at his wedding. However, her ex had no clue that she was the singer in the band he booked. They started off with a classic first dance and then she hit him with this….