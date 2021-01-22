Gigi Hadid subtly reveals name of her and Zayn's daughter

Gotham/GC Images

The name of Zayn and Gigi Hadid‘s baby daughter has finally been revealed.

While the couple is still being private about their little girl, who was born in September, Gigi subtly dropped the name in her updated Instagram bio.

“Khai‘s mom,” it now reads.

Earlier this week, Gigi shared various posts about her child, including a screenshot of a text message from Zayn saying “Hey … I’m obsessed w our kid.”

The new parents haven’t shown Khai’s face yet, but have shared glimpses of the baby in photos.

“Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful,” Zayn tweeted after Khai’s birth. “[T]o try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task.”

“The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding,” he added. “Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x.”

