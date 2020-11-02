Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik share first family photo while celebrating daughter's first Halloween

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik had a ball when celebrating their first Halloween as a family of three over the weekend.

In a festive Instagram story, the supermodel shared their first family photo where the entire crew is all dressed up and ready to celebrate the spooky holiday.

Hadid, dressed as the Nintendo video game character Samus Aran in their skin tight “Zero Suit,” photographed herself wrapping her arm around Zayn and smiling down at her one-month-old he’s cradling in his arms.

As for the rest of the family costumes, the former One Direction member honored the Harry Potter series by dressing in a Slytherin uniform while their little girl made her smashing Halloween debut dressed as the Incredible Hulk.

Hadid was sure to censor her little one’s face by inserting an animated Hulk sticker over it. However, fans were quick to notice the adorable black and green knitted hat made to look like the top of the superhero’s head.

Four other animated gifs were included in the family snap, a dancing Samus and a Slytherin flag — as well as a flexing Hulk arm superimposed over the baby’s arm, capped off by the adorable sticker that read “My first Halloween!”

In addition to posting her first family photo, Hadid also flaunted her post-baby body thanks to her skintight Halloween costume.

Hadid, 25, and Zayn, 27, welcomed their little girl in September but have yet to reveal their little one’s name.

