Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik announce birth of their baby daughter

Congratulations are in order to proud parents Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, who welcomed their daughter on Wednesday.

The former One Direction member posted a tender black and white photo of his little girl wrapping her tiny hand around his fingers.

“Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful,” the “Pillowtalk” singer gushed. “To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task.”

Despite being flooded with emotion, Malik couldn’t stop himself from pouring his heart out to his little one. “The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together,” he cooed.

Further details about the newborn, such as her name, have not yet been announced.

Hadid followed up with her own tribute hours later, sharing another black and white photo of her little one holding onto her father’s fingers.

“Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love,” she gushed.

Hadid, 25, confirmed in April that she and Malik, 27, were expecting a baby. A few months later, the model showed off her growing belly in a series of professional photographs.

The model and her singer boyfriend were first linked in 2015. Although Malik confirmed in 2018 that they’d split, they stayed on good terms with the musician telling GQ magazine that June, “We’re still really good friends, and we’re still in contact.”

This past January TMZ reported that they’d reconciled, and Hadid said in April that they were quarantined together amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Especially during this time it’s a nice silver lining to be able to be home and together and really experience [the pregnancy] day-by-day,” Hadid told Jimmy Fallon at the time.

