GIANT Toilet Paper Roll From Charmin Coming Soon!

If you’re the person who gets stuck realizing the toilet paper roll has run out, you’re going to be excited for Charmin’s latest innovation. According to the TP giant, their new “Forever Roll” can last a full month.

A single user size runs $5.49, while a multi-user version clocks in at $10. But you might want to opt for the $27.97 three-pack starter kit that includes a free stand.

Which you’ll need. The multi-user rolls are a foot in diameter and weigh 2 pounds each, packed with 1,700 sheets, which if stretched out, would cover 185 square feet.

Is changing the toilet paper roll that big of a deal? Are you an over or under roll person? Does it cause issues with the other people in your home?