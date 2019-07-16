Giant Ed Sheeran statue on display in Russia

Mark Surridge

Mark SurridgeEd Sheeran is a big deal in Russia. So big, in fact, that Moscow has allowed the unveiling a giant statue of the singer, ahead of his upcoming concert there.

The statue, put up by Russian music streaming service Yandex.Music, features a sunglasses-wearing Ed laying on his side while propped up on one arm. He wears a white shirt with black writing and red shorts. Fans are being encouraging to take photos with the statue and many have started drawing “tattoos” on it.

The Ed tribute is currently on view in Moscow’s Gorky Park; he plays the Otkritie Arena on Friday.

Last Friday, Ed released his new collaboration album, No. 6 Collaborations Project, featuring songs with Justin Bieber, Camila Cabello and Cardi B, Bruno Mars and Chris Stapleton, Travis Scott and more.

The album's on track to top the charts in the U.K., and one of its singles, "Beautiful People," will likely hit #1 on the British singles chart as well.

