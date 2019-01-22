“Ghostbusters” Director Defends Leslie Jones’ Comments

Ghostbusters director Paul Feig is defending Leslie Jones after she voiced her displeasure of Sony’s decision to abandon the all-female version of Ghostbusters in favor of the Jason Reitman version for the next film.

“I am very open to Jason’s new version of GB but am also sad that our 2016 team may not get to bust again. We all are. We’re forever proud of our movie,” Feig said on Twitter. Leslie Jones caught the ire of internet trolls after she spoke about her displeasure of the all-female version of Ghostbusters not being included in the movie set to be released next year.

Do you think that the all-female cast should be included in the next movie? Will you be watching the next Ghostbusters film when it hits theaters?