Get your official Ariana Grande, 5SOS, Justin Bieber & Billie Eilish face masks now

Courtesy of BravadoNo concerts mean no concert t-shirts, but you can still show your allegiance to your favorite artist by wearing their logo on...a face mask.

5 Seconds of Summer, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish are among the Universal Music Group artists who are part of a new initiative called We've Got You Covered. Their logos adorn a range of black face masks, and 100% of the net proceeds from sales of the masks will go to charities fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

The masks cost $15 each, and other acts whose logos are available now range from classic rockers like Queen, The Rolling Stones and Black Sabbath to newer artists like Imagine Dragons, The Weeknd and BLACKPINK.

You can even get masks featuring the logos of artists who are no longer with us, like Bob Marley, 2PAC, XXXTentacion and Frank Sinatra. According to Billboard, this is just the first wave: More artists will be announced soon.

The initiative will also deliver 50,000 free masks to frontline workers, including those at food banks and homeless shelters.

