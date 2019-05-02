Get Your Mafia Ann Shirt Here! Limited Supplies

THIS IS A SPECIAL MEMORIAL SALE OPEN FROM APRIL 24th-MAY 3rd ONLY!
Blood is thicker than water and to show our respect to Mafia Ann, we are re-releasing this classic design as a tribute to her life and the impact she had on the KVJ Family.
-
60% combed ringspun cotton/40% polyester jersey
-
4.3 oz.
-
32 singles
-
slightly heathered
-
fabric laundered for reduced shrinkage
-
5.4-ounce, 100% pre-shrunk cotton
-
Removable tag for comfort and relabeling
-
Side seamed with a contoured body for a feminine fit
-
Scalloped hem
THIS IS A SPECIAL MEMORIAL SALE OPEN FROM APRIL 24th-MAY 3rd ONLY!
© Sass or Salt, LLC, All-Rights Reserved