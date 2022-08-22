Get your first listen to Elton John & Britney Spears’ collab “Hold Me Closer”

Interscope

We’ll get the full song on Friday, but we now have our first taste of “Hold Me Closer,” the collaboration between Elton John and Britney Spears.

On TikTok, Elton posted a 14-second snippet of the song, which features Britney’s voice singing the chorus of Elton’s 1972 hit “Tiny Dancer” — “Hold me closer tiny dancer/count the headlines on the highway” — paired with Elton’s original vocal over a dance beat, with some “woo-hoos” in the middle.

The song has a vibe similar to Elton’s 2021 hit “Cold Heart,” which featured Elton’s original vocals from his 1989 song “Sacrifice,” paired with Dua Lipa singing the chorus of his 1972 hit “Rocket Man” and part of his 1983 single “Kiss the Bride.”

“Hold Me Closer” is Britney’s first new music since the end of her conservatorship and, indeed, since 2016.

