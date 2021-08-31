Get your first full look at animated & real Billie Eilish in preview clip of “Oxytocin” from new Disney+ special

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Billie Eilish‘s Disney+ special Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles debuts on Friday, but we have our first look at it now, with a full-length clip of her performance of “Oxytocin.”

In the clip, an animated Billie peels out in a sleek convertible sports car and speeds through a tunnel as red streaks of light flash by. The video then cuts to real-life Billie onstage at the Hollywood Bowl, bathed in red light, as she sings the track from Happier Than Ever.

As previously reported, the special will feature Billie performing every song from the album in order, joined by her brother FINNEAS and additional musicians, including the Los Angeles Philharmonic.

The special had its official premiere Monday night at The Grove in L.A. The drive-through experience featured socially distanced photo ops, dinner and a live performance by the L.A. Philharmonic performing five songs from Happier Than Ever. Billie and FINNEAS were both in attendance.

