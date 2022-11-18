Get Well Soon Al!

Al Roker has been absent from the Today show and now we know why.

He has been gone for two weeks and he shared on Friday on social media that it is because he has been receiving medical attention for blood clots.

He wrote, last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs.

After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery.

He wished every one well and said he hopes to see you soon.

Al Roker has been on NBC’s Today show since 1996. Prior, he was the fill in on Today between 1990 and 1995 for the legendary Willard Scott.

Who are some of your favorite news people on TV?