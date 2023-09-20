Get Tickets To “ANNIVERSARY” The KVJ Horror FILM

ONLINE SALES ONLY. NO WALK UP OR PHONE ORDERS TAKEN!

The KVJ Morning Show on 97.9FM is proud to present their 5th Annual Halloween Horror Movie, “Anniversary,” on Saturday, October 21 at 8:00pm. This locally shot and produced slasher film stars the cast of the #1 Rated KVJ Radio Morning Show and hundreds of their South Florida fans. The movie is rated “R” and runs approx. 58 minutes.

We also invite everyone to stick around after the movie as we present a Q & A discussion with KVJ team.

Proceeds to benefit Little Smiles.

