Get The Tissues Ready! Check Out Toy Story 4’s New Trailer!

Not even going to pretend it didn’t happen….my eyes got a little misty!

Toy Story 4 is coming and the first full-length trailer arrived on Tuesday morning.

We see our favorite toys welcoming Forky. Bonnie created him using a spork and now has become her favorite.

When Forky wants nothing to do with being a toy, he escapes. Woody goes after him and they get lost. Buzz and the gang plot a plan to help rescue their friends.

The trailer is titled, “On the road of life there are old friends, new friends, and stories that change you.”

What past Toy Story scenes did you cry over? Are you emotionally ready to take on this one?

Directed by Josh Cooley, Toy Story 4 will welcome back Tom Hanks and Tim Allenas Woody and Buzz, as well as their plastic posse of now-iconic voice actors Joan Cusack, Blake Clark, Wallace Shawn, John Ratzenberger, Jeff Pidgeon, Estelle Harris, and the late Don Rickles.

In theaters June 21st!  Read more here!

