Get the Rihanna glow with her new Fenty Skin care line

Rihanna is gearing up to drop some new heat on us, but it won’t be music. The singer/entrepreneur and culture catalyst is venturing into skincare with her Fenty beauty brand.

“Ima try my best to be humble about this but, Fenty Skin is coming July 31st exclusively at FENTYSKIN.COM!! Y’all ain’t hear it from me,” Rihanna wrote on Instagram.

The video doesn’t give away much, but it shows Rihanna demonstrating her skin-care routine using some of the products. An Instagram page has already been created for “Fenty Skin: The New Culture of Skincare,” which already had over 123,000 followers as of early Wednesday afternoon.

“Skincare, it’s the truth,” Rihanna recently told British Vogue. “It either works or it doesn’t. There’s nowhere to hide.”

“The Fenty Effect” has been at the cornerstone of beauty and makeup products since its initial launch in 2017, reportedly making $100 million in sales in its first 40 days. Its 40-shade foundation collection was and is still a game-changer in makeup and beauty, championing diversity and inclusivity.

“Drop your email through the link in my bio” says Rihanna to sign up for early access on July 29th, though the line doesn’t officially launch until July 31.

On the fashion tip, Rihanna also launched her shoe collaboration with top shoe designer Amina Muaddi.

Who’s ready to cop some new Fenty?

By Rachel George

