Get Ready! X-Man is Coming to Disney Plus!

Get ready X-Men fans, all the X-men movies will be making their way to Disney Plus.

The films join the streaming service as part of Disney’s “Sumer Movie Nights” programming and will feature a new movie every Friday all through the summer.

The first film, X-Men: Days of Future Past, will debut on the streaming service July 10. X-Men: Apocalypse will follow, with the original X-Men film and The Wolverine rounding out the summer. If you want to see the rest of the X-Men films you’re going to have to wait.

What was your favorite X-Men film?