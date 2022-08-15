Get Ready for NASA’s Artemis I Launch!

History is going to the moon August 29th with the historic Artemis I launch!

Thousands upon thousands of visitors are expected to witness the launch that hopes to put humans on the moon in the near future.

The rocket stands at 322 feet, and with it brings so much thrill and adventure.

Artemis I aims to transport an Orion capsule to the moon and back to Earth over the course of 4-6 weeks.

According to WPTV, “the rocket’s first window, which includes opportunities on Aug. 29, Sept. 2, and Sept. 5, is set for 8:33 a.m. ET. Pad 39B will host.”

