Get ready for “Justin Bieber Week” on 'The Late Late Show'

Terence Patrick/CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights ReservedJustin Bieber is taking over The Late Late Show with James Corden next week.

The singer, whose new album Changes is out Friday, will appear in sketches during every new episode of the talk show beginning Tuesday, February 18 and ending Thursday, February 20.

On Tuesday, Justin will join Corden for an all-new “Carpool Karaoke.” On Wednesday, he’ll participate in “Toddlerography” and on Thursday, he’ll play “Spill Your Guts of Fill Your Guts.” Corden also promises there will be some surprises.

The Late Late Show airs at 12:37 a.m. ET/PT on CBS.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



