Get Ready For “Iconic: TLC” Coming To The CW!

The CW is preparing to debut a music collaboration special starring TLC.

The show titled ‘Iconic: TLC,’ will showcase four artists performing some of TLC’s biggest songs. Afterward, TLC will evaluate the performances and the winner will have the chance to do a collaboration with TLC at the end of the show.

Artists that will perform on the show are LoCash, Ceraadi, MAX, and Ally Brooke.

The show will air on CW June 1 at 8 p.m. and hosted by Jordin Sparks.

Who do you think will win the competition?