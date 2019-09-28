Get Ready For “Global Goal Live: The Possible Dream” In 2020!

Several huge named artists have signed on to perform next year for a 10-hour “Live Aid” style concert aimed at ending extreme poverty and tackling climate change.

Organized by Global Citizen, “Global Goal Live: The Possible Dream” will take place on September 26, 2020, on five continents: North and South America, Africa, Europe, and Asia.

Metallica is on the bill, along with Billie Eilish, Coldplay, Eddie Vedder, Lizzo, MUSE, Ozzy Osbourne, Miley Cyrus, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Pharrell Williams. Co-hosts include Deborra-Lee Furness, Hugh Jackman, Idris Elba, Jill Vedder, Katie Holmes, Rachel Brosnahan, Trevor Noah and Uzo Aduba.

More details will be released as the calendar flips closer to the event, but those interested can keep up to date at GlobalGoal2020.com.

