Get ready for "Bedlam": Jason Derulo's bringing new vodka partnership to TikTok

Back in 2017, on the set of his video for “If I’m Lucky,” Jason Derulo first tasted Bedlam, a craft vodka made from long-grain rice. He’s now become a partner in the company, so get ready to see a whole lot of it on his TikTok account.

“I tasted it and I was like, ‘Damn, it’s so smooth, it doesn’t really have the burn,'” Jason told reporters of Bedlam. “I was really blown away by it and throughout the years, just asking for them to send me more bottles…the relationship just grew. And now…I’m proud to say I am a partner of my favorite vodka in the world.”

He officially announced the partnership in a TikTok video where he made an insane-looking drink, and he says his 41 million followers can expect to see more in the future.

“I like to keep my social appearance…very organic to me and the things that I like,” he told reporters. “So you’ll definitely see a ton of Bedlam within those videos, because it’s a part of me now.”

As Jason notes, TikTok is now the way he shows fans “everything that that I’m into.” Pre-pandemic, he says, “People had no idea who I was.”

“They knew the songs, but had no idea who I was. And I think in the last year, with the entire pandemic happening, I just took a turn and invited everybody in [via TikTok],” he explains. “Now, when I meet people, they ask me how my dog is doing. They know what my backyard looks like…they know what my kitchen looks like!”

“It’s a very different fan experience now than it was then,” adds Jason. “So Bedlam is going to be a huge component, because it’s such a part of me.”

Bedlam vodka out now nationwide. Link in bio. @BedlamVodka pic.twitter.com/mX876z3ybj — Jason Derulo (@jasonderulo) December 4, 2020

