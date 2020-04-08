Get ready for a week of Mariah Carey in celebration of 'The Emancipation of Mimi's' 15th anniversary

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAIt's almost been 15 years since Mariah Carey released her tenth studio album The Emancipation of Mimi, which featured the smash hits "We Belong Together" and "Shake It Off."

Now, the 50-year-old singer is promising fans an entire week of celebration to honor her album's crystal anniversary.

"It's a special occasion, Mimi's emancipation," Carey wrote on Tuesday while posting a series of throwback photos and videos from her Emancipation era. She also treated fans to a short acoustic performance of "It's Like That."

The "Fantasy" singer was eager to share her plans on how she intends to celebrate her album's milestone, "I'm going to be celebrating the upcoming anniversary of The Emancipation of Mimi all week, starting with It's Like That!"

She also encouraged fans to tell her which song from the album is their absolute favorite.

The Emancipation of Mimi dropped April 12, 2005 and achieved the RIAA rating of 6x Platinum. The album also earned a jaw-dropping 10 Grammy nominations --the most she's ever received in a single year -- including Record and Album of the Year.

The album earned her three Grammys: Best Contemporary R&B Album, Best Female Vocal Performance and Best R&B Song for "We Belong Together."

"We Belong Together" proved to be a juggernaut on the charts and at various other award ceremonies, topping off with an astounding five wins at the Billboard Music Awards and currently sits at number 14 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart from 1958-2018.

However, "We Belong Together" sits atop the Billboard Decade-End chart from 2000 to 2009.

The song has also achieved a RIAA-certified 4x platinum rating, selling over four million units since its release.

