Scooby-Doo is teaming up with Courage the Cowardly Dog for a new film.

This fall, Straight Outta Nowhere: Scooby-Doo Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog, will drop and the trailer has just been released. In the trailer, Scoob and the gang meet Courage and his family in their creepy hometown of Nowhere, Kansas. That’s when the two lead the fight against mystery monsters and weird happenings in the town.

Which dog is scared more, Scooby-Doo or Courage?