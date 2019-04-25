Get Ready! Disney is Almost Done With Star Wars: Galaxies Edge!

Disney’s adaptation of a galaxy far, far away is just about done!

Star Wars land is the latest attraction coming to Disney World and has a price tag of nearly $1 billion. The 14-acre attraction includes a replica of the Millenium Falcon, restaurants that will serve dishes and drinks inspired by the movie, and more.

“Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge” is scheduled to be done on August 29, and if you’re on the west coast a similar park will be opening at Disneyland opens May 31.

Are you excited to visit the Star Wars attractions at Disney? What do you hope is included in “Star Wars” land?