Get Ready! A New Facebook Look Is Coming!

Facebook is getting … well, a facelift.

The social network yesterday announced a sweeping redesign that will do away with its iconic blue menu bar, add more white space and place more emphasis on groups. The new look will also feature buzz-worthy news stories at the top of users’ feeds. The streamlined design is being compared to Facebook’s instant messaging app, Messenger.

Reps for the online giant say the new mobile app will launch “right away,” while the streamlined PC version will turn up “in the next few months.”

Are you on board with a redesign? I hate it when they do it! I like it as is!