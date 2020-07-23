Get pwned by Post Malone Friday night in 'Call of Duty: Warzone'

Courtesy of HyperX

What’s more fun than playing Call of Duty: Warzone? Playing Call of Duty: Warzone with Post Malone.

The “Circles” star will be on the HyperX Twitch channel Friday night to interact with fans on the chat while showing off his skills with the popular video game. The event, called HXCKED, is the kickoff to a series of streaming events that will feature various HyperX stars and celebs playing various titles and hanging with fans.

“HyperX is thrilled to kick off our HXCKED series with Post Malone,” says an exec for the Twitch channel.

“Post Malone’s unrivaled global presence, authentic fan interaction, and love of gaming make him the ideal choice to inaugurate our newest program.”

Posty will be live on HXCKED over at Twitch.TV/hyperx starting Friday night at 9 p.m. ET.

By Andrea Dresdale

