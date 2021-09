Get paid $1300 to watch 13 horror movies!!

The movies are: “Saw”, “The Amityville Horror”, “A Quiet Place”, “A Quiet Place 2”, “Candyman”, “Insidious”, “The Blair Witch Project”, “Sinister”, “Get Out”, “The Purge”, the 2018 “Halloween”, “Paranormal Activity”, and “Annabelle”.

Sign up for it HERE.