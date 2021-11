Wait, what?!?!? I am so signing up for this!

Watch 25 holiday movies of your choice in 25 days, and earn $2,500. You also get a free one-year subscription to Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Apple TV+, and Hallmark Movies Now. The only thing you have to do is fill out a short survey about each movie.

Applications are due by December 3rd and you can apply HERE.