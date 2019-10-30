Get in "The Zone" with Britney Spears fan pop-up coming to LA in January

Getty Images via ABCOh baby, baby…A Britney Spears pop-up experience is coming to Los Angeles.

Entertainment Weekly reports that The Zone, a pop-up and retail shop celebrating the pop icon’s career, is opening in January 2020.

The Zone will featured 10 Instagrammable rooms of exhibits based on Britney’s music videos, like the high school in “Baby One More Time,” the Mars landscape of “Oops…I Did It Again” and the airplane in “Toxic.” There will also be a “Circus”-themed installation, featuring a 40-foot tightrope photo walk and a tarot card reader.

“As devoted Britney fans, we created The Zone as a thank you for the years of joy she has brought to all of our lives,” Jeff Delson, lead producer for The Zone and CEO of the production company behind the experience, tells EW in a statement.

He adds, “Britney loves her fans more than anything. Nothing, absolutely nothing, compares to The Zone. The scale of the venue, the breakthrough technologies, the fashion, the surprises, the special access we were given, and the sheer fun of it all will truly blow people away. As it should be for the Princess of Pop.”

Tickets for the experience go on sale November 1 at 11 a.m. PT at BritneyTheZone.com.

