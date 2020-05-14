Get fancy! Post Malone is gearing up for the launch of his own line of rosé

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAAnother celebrity is coming out with their own wine. Just in time for summer, you will be able to enjoy Post Malone's very own rosé.

The "Circles" artist has named his new line Maison No. 9, which should hit shelves this June. For those unsure if the pink drink will be available at their local liquor store, fans can also preorder the wine and have it shipped right to their doorstep.

While no prices haven't been disclosed as of yet, Malone says it will be "affordable."

For those curious as to what a wine from Post Malone would even taste like, the website describes Maison No. 9 as a crispy, refreshing and "very smooth" French Riviera style rosé.

While fans might find it surprising that Posty gravitated toward the wine business, Malone says it's because he's developed a strong passion for rosé.

The Grammy-nominee spent much of last summer exploring wineries in Provence, France and fell in love with the "Mediterranean lifestyle and rosé" and wanted to share it with the world, according to a press release.

He also says that being the face of his new rosé will help "break down the traditional perceptions" surrounding the wine and, perhaps, create a new crop of connoisseurs.

On the Maison No. 9 website, the 24-year-old also suggests to think of his wine as a mood by inscribing, "Rosé is for when you want to get a little fancy." To punctuate his point, he included a picture of himself sporting a tux while sipping on some of his blush wine while riding in the back of a limousine.

For more updates on Malone's new wine, you can subscribe to his website or follow the Instagram account he made specifically for his new passion project.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.