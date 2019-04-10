Get A Free Hamburger At McDonald’s With This Trick On The Kiosk!

This is awesome!!!!! Two Australian men have figured out a way to get a free McDonald’s burger using the kiosks.

The video was posted on Reddit and shows that men ordering 10 hamburgers without the meat patty for $1 each. When the meat is removed it discounts the burgers by $1.10 each.

You then get enough money from McDonald’s to buy a burger, but as the video shows you receive a burger and 10 buns with only ketchup and pickles.

People reacted to the video hilariously, “Nice to know McD’s will pay me to take their dressed buns next time I’m grilling burgers.”

I am totally going to try this!!